Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after buying an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

View Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.54%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.