Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 337 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 0.5 %

JBL stock opened at $148.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $156.94.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

