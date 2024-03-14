Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,626,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,160,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,373,586,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.