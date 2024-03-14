Symmetry Partners LLC Has $938,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,528 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $343.68 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $255.85 and a one year high of $344.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.48 and a 200-day moving average of $307.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

