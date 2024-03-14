Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $154.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.50. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.37 and a 1 year high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

