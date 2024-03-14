Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,633,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,168,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $242,793,000 after buying an additional 160,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $247.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.45 and a 200 day moving average of $214.51. The company has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $248.55.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

