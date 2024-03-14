Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 237 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 17.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of WSM opened at $283.89 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $289.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.81.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

