Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 617,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,237,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,939 over the last 90 days. 22.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.