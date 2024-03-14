Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Jason Eric Evans Sells 4,840 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $143,796.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,656,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 11th, Jason Eric Evans sold 1,984 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $58,408.96.

On Monday, February 12th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $202,762.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.80 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

