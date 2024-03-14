Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Jason Eric Evans Sells 1,984 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,984 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $58,408.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,675,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $143,796.40.

On Monday, February 12th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $202,762.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.80 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,417,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,289,000 after buying an additional 698,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after buying an additional 295,476 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 265,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 43,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

