Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.23

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Supply Network’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supply Network

In other news, insider Peter Gill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$15.39 ($10.19), for a total value of A$153,850.00 ($101,887.42). In related news, insider Peter Gill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$15.39 ($10.19), for a total value of A$153,850.00 ($101,887.42). Also, insider Peter McKenzie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$16.25 ($10.76), for a total transaction of A$812,500.00 ($538,079.47). Insiders have sold 66,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,445 in the last 90 days. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Supply Network

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

