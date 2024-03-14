SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SunPower worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of SunPower by 18.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after buying an additional 1,279,226 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 398.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 209,811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SunPower by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 2,371.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 582,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 559,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,982,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $464.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.74. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). SunPower had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

