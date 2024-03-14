Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 306.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.7% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 297,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.3 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 222.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $303,596.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 653,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,495,857.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,561 shares of company stock valued at $22,913,351. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

