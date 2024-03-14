Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $869,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $71.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

