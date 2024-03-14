Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $524.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $351.50 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

