Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,754,000 after buying an additional 306,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after buying an additional 323,959 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $234.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $235.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.95.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,283. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

