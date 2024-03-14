Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Up 2.4%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $34.70. Approximately 251,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 563,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPCR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,216,000 after buying an additional 3,504,747 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

