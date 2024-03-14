Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 520.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 579,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $139.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.44 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.