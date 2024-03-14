StockNews.com Lowers Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Sell

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MLCO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after buying an additional 3,117,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 134.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,874,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,521,000 after buying an additional 2,792,429 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,677,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after buying an additional 2,698,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.