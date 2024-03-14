StockNews.com Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE C opened at $57.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

