StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Shares of X stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

