StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $1,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,699.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 43.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

