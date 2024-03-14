StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

