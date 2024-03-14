StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIT

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of DIT opened at $190.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.