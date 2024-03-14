StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

