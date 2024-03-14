StockNews.com Downgrades Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Hold

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

IART has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $59.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.