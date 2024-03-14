StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $63.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

