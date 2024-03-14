StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHH. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 99.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54,029 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 125.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.