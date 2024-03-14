StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $412.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.46. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38.
Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 64.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.