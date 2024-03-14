StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 2.9 %

AIRI opened at $4.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

