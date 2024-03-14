Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$42.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JWEL. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities downgraded Jamieson Wellness from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.92.

Shares of JWEL traded down C$4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.35. 416,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,366. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.59. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$22.10 and a 52-week high of C$34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

