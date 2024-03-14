STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Short Interest Down 90.0% in February

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of STF Tactical Growth ETF stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $183.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09.

Get STF Tactical Growth ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth ETF

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in STF Tactical Growth ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STF Tactical Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:TUG Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of STF Tactical Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.