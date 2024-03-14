STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Director Purchases C$12,800.00 in Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Director Edward David Lafehr acquired 5,000 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$12,800.00.

STEP Energy Services Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE:STEP traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.16. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.82. The stock has a market cap of C$253.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STEP Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.89.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

