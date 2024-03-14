St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Sells 7,576 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.7% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.82. 21,279,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,620,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.