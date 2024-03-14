St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Purchases 618 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 9.2% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TFLO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,345,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

