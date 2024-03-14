St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.1% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.63. 12,489,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,105,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

