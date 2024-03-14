St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.7% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

