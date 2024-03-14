St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 81,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 97,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,063. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $379.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $138.81 and a 12-month high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

