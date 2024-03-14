Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

SPRB stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.68. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

