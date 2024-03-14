Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.14.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $211.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.