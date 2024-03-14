Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.00

Shares of Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.25 ($1.16), with a volume of 140979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.13).

Springfield Properties Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market cap of £111.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,303.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Iain Logan bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($31,902.63). 46.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

