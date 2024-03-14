Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $8.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

