Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Insider Lynn Warneke Buys 400,000 Shares

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Get Free Report) insider Lynn Warneke bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,600.00 ($12,980.13).
Spirit Technology Solutions Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.13.
About Spirit Technology Solutions
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit Technology Solutions
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- UiPath Stock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.