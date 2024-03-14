SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 104,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

XOP opened at $146.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.38. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $114.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.