SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.0% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $389.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,109,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,789. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $392.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.