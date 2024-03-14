SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.82

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $72.37, with a volume of 479474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

