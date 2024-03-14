SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.82

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $72.37, with a volume of 479474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 80,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

