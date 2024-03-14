SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 14th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SRMGF remained flat at $11.50 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans; refinancing; and current, savings, billing, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

