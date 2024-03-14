South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Curtis C. Griffith Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,103,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,318,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $425.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,101,000 after acquiring an additional 133,929 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,658,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 43.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

