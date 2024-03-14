SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.25

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 93225686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.66.

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,089. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. Nvidia Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $3,669,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,110 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

